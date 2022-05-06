Brandon Hagy shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

Brandon Hagy hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Hagy finished his day tied for 79th at 2 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a 279 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 10th, Hagy chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hagy to 1 under for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 11th, Hagy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hagy to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the 168-yard par-3 12th green, Hagy suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hagy at 1 over for the round.

Hagy got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hagy to 2 over for the round.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th Hagy hit his tee shot 284 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Hagy to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Hagy hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 490-yard par-4 15th. This moved Hagy to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 16th hole, Hagy had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hagy to 1 over for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 17th, Hagy's tee shot went 188 yards to the left rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 first hole, Hagy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to 2 over for the round.

On the 641-yard par-5 second hole, Hagy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to 1 over for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 third, Hagy's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 fourth, Hagy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hagy to 3 over for the round.

Hagy got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hagy to 4 over for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hagy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to 3 over for the round.