Branden Grace shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Branden Grace hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Grace finished his day tied for 116th at 6 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 591-yard par-5 10th hole, Grace hit an approach shot from 105 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grace to 1 under for the round.

Grace got a double bogey on the 470-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Grace to 1 over for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 13th hole, Grace reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grace to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Grace's 125 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grace to 1 under for the round.

Grace missed the green on his first shot on the 190-yard par-3 eighth but had a chip in from 7 yards for birdie. This moved Grace to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 second, Grace's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grace to 3 under for the round.

Grace tee shot went 205 yards to the right rough and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Grace to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Grace hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 440-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Grace to 1 under for the round.

After a 252 yard drive on the 484-yard par-4 sixth, Grace chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Grace to even for the round.

At the 467-yard par-4 eighth, Grace got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Grace to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 201-yard par-3 green ninth, Grace suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 over for the round.