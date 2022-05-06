  • Branden Grace shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

  • In the second round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Branden Grace chips in from the greenside rough to set up birdie par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Branden Grace chips in for birdie at Wells Fargo

    In the second round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Branden Grace chips in from the greenside rough to set up birdie par-3 17th hole.