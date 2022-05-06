Bo Van Pelt shoots 6-over 76 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

Bo Van Pelt hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Van Pelt finished his day tied for 139th at 8 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 first hole, Van Pelt had a 176 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Van Pelt to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 201-yard par-3 ninth green, Van Pelt suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Van Pelt at 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 11th hole, Van Pelt chipped in his fifth, carding a bogey for the hole. This moved Van Pelt to 4 over for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 18th, Van Pelt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Van Pelt to 6 over for the round.