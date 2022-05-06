Bo Hoag shoots 5-over 75 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Bo Hoag hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Hoag finished his day tied for 127th at 7 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 591-yard par-5 10th hole, Hoag hit an approach shot from 117 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoag to 1 under for the round.

Hoag got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoag to even-par for the round.

After a 255 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 15th, Hoag chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hoag to 1 over for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 first, Hoag had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoag to 2 over for the round.

Hoag got a double bogey on the 484-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Hoag to 4 over for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Hoag chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hoag to 5 over for the round.