Bill Haas shoots 6-over 76 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

Bill Haas hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Haas finished his day in 146th at 9 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 440-yard par-4 first, Haas had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Haas to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 641-yard par-5 second hole, Haas hit an approach shot from 153 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Haas to even for the round.

After a 243 yard drive on the 360-yard par-4 13th, Haas chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Haas to 3 over for the round.

Haas got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Haas to 4 over for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 17th, Haas's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 99 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.