Strong putting brings Ben Martin an even-par round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

Ben Martin hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Martin finished his day tied for 18th at 2 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 13th hole, Ben Martin had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ben Martin to 1 under for the round.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th Martin hit his tee shot 275 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Martin to 2 under for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 third, Martin's tee shot went 206 yards to the right rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 fourth, Martin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Martin to even for the round.