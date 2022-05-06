Ben Kohles shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Ben Kohles hit 8 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Kohles finished his day tied for 29th at 1 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

Kohles got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kohles to 1 over for the round.

On the 365-yard par-4 fifth hole, Kohles reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kohles to even-par for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 484-yard par-4 sixth, Kohles chipped his fourth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kohles to 1 over for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 eighth, Kohles had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kohles to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 10th, Kohles hit his 95 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Kohles to 1 over for the round.

Kohles got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kohles to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Kohles's 136 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kohles to 1 over for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 17th, Kohles's tee shot went 185 yards to the left rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.