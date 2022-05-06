Beau Hossler shoots 7-over 77 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

Beau Hossler hit 5 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 14 over for the tournament. Hossler finished his day in 151st at 14 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On his tee stroke on the 470-yard par-4 11th, Hossler went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Hossler to 2 over for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 17th, Hossler's tee shot went 177 yards to the primary rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

On the 365-yard par-4 fifth, Hossler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hossler to 8 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 484-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hossler had a 220 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hossler to 7 over for the round.