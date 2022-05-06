Austin Smotherman putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 second round in the Wells Fargo Championship

Austin Smotherman hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Smotherman finished his day tied for 29th at 1 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 225-yard par-3 third, Austin Smotherman's tee shot went 216 yards to the left rough and his approach went 38 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 sixth, Smotherman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smotherman to 2 over for the round.