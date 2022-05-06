Austin Cook shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Austin Cook hit 8 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Cook finished his day tied for 66th at 1 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 225-yard par-3 third, Cook's tee shot went 225 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Cook hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 484-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Cook to 2 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 ninth, Cook hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 3-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Cook at 3 over for the round.

Cook got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cook to 4 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 168-yard par-3 12th green, Cook suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Cook at 5 over for the round.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th hole, Cook reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cook to 4 over for the round.