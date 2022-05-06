Anirban Lahiri shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

Anirban Lahiri hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Lahiri finished his day tied for 10th at 4 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 fifth hole, Lahiri had a 92 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lahiri to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Lahiri's 208 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 2 under for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 467-yard par-4 eighth, Lahiri chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 10th, Lahiri's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 11th hole, Lahiri had a 196 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lahiri to 3 under for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 13th, Lahiri had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lahiri to 2 under for the round.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th hole, Lahiri reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Lahiri to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Lahiri's 153 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 4 under for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 17th, Lahiri's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 97 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.