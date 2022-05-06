Andrew Putnam shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Andrew Putnam hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Putnam finished his day tied for 79th at 2 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

At the 440-yard par-4 first, Putnam got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Putnam to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Putnam's 128 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 1 over for the round.

After a 243 yard drive on the 299-yard par-4 14th, Putnam chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to even-par for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 17th, Putnam's tee shot went 168 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.