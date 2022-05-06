Andrew Novak shoots 7-over 77 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

Andrew Novak hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Novak finished his day tied for 139th at 8 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the par-5 10th, Novak's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Novak to 1 under for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 11th, Novak had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Novak to 1 over for the round.

At the 14th, 299-yard par-4, Novak hit his drive into trouble having to take a drop. He hit his next shot to the Unmapped en route to a bogey. This moved Novak to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 15th hole, Novak had a 191 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Novak to 1 over for the round.

Novak got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Novak to 2 over for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 17th, Novak's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 101 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Novak hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 440-yard par-4 first. This moved Novak to 5 over for the round.

On the 641-yard par-5 second, Novak had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Novak to 6 over for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 fourth, Novak had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Novak to 7 over for the round.