Alex Smalley shoots 5-over 75 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

Alex Smalley hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Smalley finished his day tied for 105th at 5 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the 440-yard par-4 first, Smalley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Smalley to 1 over for the round.

Smalley got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smalley to 4 over for the round.

After a 241 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 10th, Smalley chipped his fifth shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Smalley to 5 over for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 12th, Smalley's tee shot went 173 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 31 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th hole, Smalley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to 5 over for the round.