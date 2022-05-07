9-over 79 by Adam Svensson in second round of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Adam Svensson hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Svensson finished his day tied for 105th at 5 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

Svensson got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Svensson to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 641-yard par-5 second hole, Svensson hit an approach shot from 162 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to even-par for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 third, Svensson's tee shot went 206 yards to the right rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 fourth, Svensson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Svensson to 2 over for the round.

After a 274 yard drive on the 467-yard par-4 eighth, Svensson chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Svensson to 3 over for the round.

Svensson got a double bogey on the 470-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Svensson to 7 over for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 12th, Svensson hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Svensson at 8 over for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 13th, Svensson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Svensson to 9 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Svensson's 120 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to 8 over for the round.

Svensson got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Svensson to 9 over for the round.