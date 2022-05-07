  • 9-over 79 by Adam Svensson in second round of the Wells Fargo Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Adam Svensson makes a 28-foot birdie putt on the par-3 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Adam Svensson sinks a 28-foot birdie putt at Wells Fargo

    In the opening round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Adam Svensson makes a 28-foot birdie putt on the par-3 9th hole.