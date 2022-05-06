Adam Schenk shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Adam Schenk hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Schenk finished his day tied for 14th at 3 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

On the par-4 13th, Schenk's 100 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.

Schenk got a bogey on the 490-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to 2 under for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 third, Schenk hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Schenk to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 fourth hole, Schenk had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schenk to 3 under for the round.