Adam Long shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Adam Long hit 5 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Long finished his day tied for 66th at 1 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a 256 yard drive on the 641-yard par-5 second, Long chipped his fourth shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Long to 1 over for the round.

At the 225-yard par-3 third, Long hit a tee shot 218 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to even-par for the round.

Long got a bogey on the 365-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to 1 over for the round.

After a 254 yard drive on the 467-yard par-4 eighth, Long chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Long to 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 10th, Long's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 1 over for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 13th hole, Long reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 1 over for the round.

At the 299-yard par-4 14th, Long had a 278-yard drive to the green. Leaving himself a 1-foot putt for eagle, which he converted. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.

After a 253 yard drive on the 490-yard par-4 15th, Long chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Long to even for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 17th, Long hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Long to even-par for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 18th, Long had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to 1 over for the round.