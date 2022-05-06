Abraham Ancer shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Abraham Ancer hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Ancer finished his day tied for 14th at 3 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

Ancer got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ancer to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 641-yard par-5 second hole, Ancer hit an approach shot from 137 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to even-par for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 third, Ancer's his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 fourth hole, Ancer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to even for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Ancer's 182 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to 1 under for the round.