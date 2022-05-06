6-over 76 by Aaron Rai in second round of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Aaron Rai hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Rai finished his day tied for 66th at 1 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

At the 440-yard par-4 first, Rai got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Rai to 1 over for the round.

Rai got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rai to 2 over for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 eighth, Rai had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rai to 3 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 ninth, Rai's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

Rai got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rai to 5 over for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 15th, Rai had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rai to 6 over for the round.