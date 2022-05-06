Aaron Baddeley shoots 14-over 84 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

Aaron Baddeley hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 18 over for the tournament. Baddeley finished his day in 153rd at 18 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 10 under; Max Homa is in 2nd at 7 under; and Denny McCarthy, Luke List, Kurt Kitayama, and James Hahn are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

At the 440-yard par-4 first, Baddeley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Baddeley to 1 over for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 fourth, Baddeley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Baddeley to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 fifth hole, Baddeley had a 84 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Baddeley to 1 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Baddeley went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his double bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Baddeley to 7 over for the round.

Baddeley got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Baddeley to 8 over for the round.

At the 591-yard 10th hole par-5, Baddeley hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Right Rough. He eventually got on the green in 6 and had a one-putt double bogey. This moved Baddeley to 11 over for the day.

On the par-4 11th, Baddeley's 148 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Baddeley to 12 over for the round.

Baddeley tee shot went 174 yards to the left rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Baddeley to 13 over for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 18th, Baddeley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Baddeley to 14 over for the round.