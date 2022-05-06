  • Aaron Baddeley shoots 14-over 84 in round two of the Wells Fargo Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Aaron Baddeley makes birdie on the par-5 10th hole.
    Highlights

    Aaron Baddeley opens with birdie on No. 10 at Wells Fargo

