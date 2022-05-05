Zach Johnson finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Zach Johnson hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Johnson finished his day tied for 80th at even par; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Johnson got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Johnson's 102 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to even-par for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 1 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 ninth, Johnson's tee shot went 177 yards to the left rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Johnson got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Johnson to 3 over for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 13th, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 299-yard par-4 14th hole, Johnson had a 88 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Johnson's 138 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 1 over for the round.

At the 190-yard par-3 17th, Johnson hit a tee shot 198 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to even for the round.