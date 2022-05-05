William McGirt shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

William McGirt hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. McGirt finished his day tied for 38th at 2 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 490-yard par-4 15th hole, McGirt chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved McGirt to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 16th hole, McGirt had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McGirt to 2 under for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 seventh hole, McGirt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved McGirt to 2 under for the round.