Wesley Bryan shoots 4-under 66 in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Wesley Bryan hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Bryan finished his day tied for 8th at 4 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Bryan hit his drive to right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 first hole, he sank his approach from 128 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Bryan to 2 under for the round.

At the par-5 second, Bryan chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Bryan to 3 under for the round.

Bryan got a bogey on the 452-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bryan to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Bryan's 160 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bryan to 3 under for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 10th, Bryan chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bryan to 4 under for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 11th, Bryan had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Bryan to 3 under for the round.

On the 168-yard par-3 12th, Bryan hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Bryan to 3 under for the round.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th hole, Bryan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bryan to 4 under for the round.