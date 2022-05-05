Webb Simpson shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Webb Simpson hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Simpson finished his day tied for 60th at 1 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

At the 168-yard par-3 12th, Simpson hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 13th hole, Simpson chipped in his fourth from 8 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Simpson at 1 under for the round.

Simpson got a bogey on the 440-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Simpson to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Simpson's 178 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.