Vince Whaley shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Vince Whaley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Whaley finished his day tied for 123rd at 2 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Whaley hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 11th. This moved Whaley to 1 over for the round.

At the 190-yard par-3 17th, Whaley hit a tee shot 203 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Whaley to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Whaley hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 second. This moved Whaley to 1 over for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 third, Whaley's tee shot went 211 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.