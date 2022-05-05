Vaughn Taylor shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

Vaughn Taylor hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 60th at 1 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 467-yard par-4 eighth hole, Taylor had a 197 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to even for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 12th, Taylor hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Taylor's 88 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 16th hole, Taylor had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.