Tyrrell Hatton shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

Tyrrell Hatton hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Hatton finished his day tied for 80th at even par; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 470-yard par-4 11th, Hatton had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hatton to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 360-yard par-4 13th hole, Hatton had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hatton to even for the round.

After a 278 yard drive on the 299-yard par-4 14th, Hatton chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to 1 under for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 16th hole, Hatton reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to 2 under for the round.

Hatton got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hatton to 1 under for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 first, Hatton had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hatton to even-par for the round.

On the par-5 second, Hatton's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to 1 under for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 third, Hatton's tee shot went 213 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Hatton's 163 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to 1 under for the round.

Hatton got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hatton to even-par for the round.