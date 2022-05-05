Tyler Duncan putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 first round in the Wells Fargo Championship

Tyler Duncan hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Duncan finished his day tied for 123rd at 2 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 470-yard par-4 11th, Tyler Duncan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tyler Duncan to 1 over for the round.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th hole, Duncan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to even for the round.

On the 641-yard par-5 second, Duncan had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Duncan to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 484-yard par-4 sixth hole, Duncan had a 203 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Duncan to even-par for the round.

Duncan got a bogey on the 452-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to 1 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 ninth, Duncan's his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.