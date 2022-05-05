Turk Pettit putts well in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Turk Pettit hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Pettit finished his day tied for 17th at 3 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 10th, Turk Pettit hit his 112 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Turk Pettit to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Pettit's 109 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pettit to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Pettit hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 412-yard par-4 16th. This moved Pettit to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 first hole, Pettit had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pettit to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Pettit's 108 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pettit to 4 under for the round.

At the 201-yard par-3 ninth, Pettit hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pettit to 3 under for the round.