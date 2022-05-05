Troy Merritt shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Troy Merritt hit 9 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Merritt finished his day tied for 106th at 1 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th hole, Merritt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Merritt hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 490-yard par-4 15th. This moved Merritt to even-par for the round.

Merritt got a double bogey on the 465-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Merritt to 2 over for the round.