Trey Mullinax shoots Even-par 70 in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

Trey Mullinax hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Mullinax finished his day tied for 80th at even par; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a 277 yard drive on the 299-yard par-4 14th, Mullinax chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mullinax to 1 over for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 16th, Mullinax had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Mullinax to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 fifth hole, Mullinax had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mullinax to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Mullinax's 145 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mullinax to even for the round.