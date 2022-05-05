Tony Finau rebounds from poor front in first round of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Tony Finau hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Finau finished his day tied for 60th at 1 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 591-yard par-5 10th hole, Tony Finau reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tony Finau to 1 under for the round.

Finau got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Finau to even-par for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 17th, Finau's tee shot went 210 yards to the left rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 641-yard par-5 second hole, Finau reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to even for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 third, Finau's tee shot went 213 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Finau's 108 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 seventh hole, Finau had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.