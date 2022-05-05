  • Tony Finau rebounds from poor front in first round of the Wells Fargo Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Tony Finau makes birdie on the par-4 5th hole.
    Highlights

    Tony Finau spins wedge to 8 feet and birdies at Wells Fargo

    In the opening round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Tony Finau makes birdie on the par-4 5th hole.