Tommy Gainey shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

Tommy Gainey hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Gainey finished his day tied for 106th at 1 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 440-yard par-4 first, Gainey had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gainey to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 fifth hole, Gainey had a 104 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gainey to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Gainey hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 360-yard par-4 13th. This moved Gainey to 1 over for the round.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th Gainey hit his tee shot 301 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Gainey to even-par for the round.