Taylor Moore comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

Taylor Moore hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Moore finished his day tied for 60th at 1 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a tee shot at the 201-yard par-3 ninth green, Taylor Moore suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Taylor Moore at 2 over for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 10th, Moore had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Moore to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 11th hole, Moore had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Moore to even for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Moore's 190 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.