Sung Kang shoots 1-over 71 in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Sung Kang hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Kang finished his day tied for 106th at 1 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 641-yard par-5 second hole, Kang reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 467-yard par-4 eighth, Kang chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kang to 2 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 470-yard par-4 11th, Kang went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Kang to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Kang's 104 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 2 over for the round.

After a 272 yard drive on the 299-yard par-4 14th, Kang chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 1 over for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 16th hole, Kang reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to even-par for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 465-yard par-4 18th, Kang chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kang to 1 over for the round.