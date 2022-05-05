  • Stewart Cink shoots 4-under 66 in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Stewart Cink makes a 33-foot birdie putt on the par-3 12th hole.
    Highlights

    Stewart Cink rolls in 33-footer for birdie at Wells Fargo

