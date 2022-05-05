Stewart Cink shoots 4-under 66 in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Stewart Cink hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Cink finished his day tied for 8th at 4 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 11th, Cink's 150 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to even-par for the round.

Cink hit his tee at the green on the 168-yard par-3 12th, setting himself up for a long 33-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.

Cink got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Cink to even for the round.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th hole, Cink reached the green in 2 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 16th hole, Cink had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cink to 2 under for the round.

On the 440-yard par-4 first, Cink had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cink to 1 under for the round.

On the 641-yard par-5 second, Cink got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Cink to 1 over for the round.

At the 225-yard par-3 third, Cink hit a tee shot 214 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Cink's 109 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 484-yard par-4 sixth hole, Cink had a 175 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cink to 2 under for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 eighth hole, Cink reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to 3 under for the round.

At the 201-yard par-3 ninth, Cink hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to 4 under for the round.