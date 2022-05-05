Stephan Jaeger comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

Stephan Jaeger hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Jaeger finished his day tied for 17th at 3 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a 289 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 10th, Stephan Jaeger chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stephan Jaeger to 1 under for the round.

At the 470-yard par-4 11th, Jaeger got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Jaeger to 1 over for the round.

At the 168-yard par-3 12th, Jaeger hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to even for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 16th, Jaeger had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jaeger to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 second, Jaeger hit his 150 yard approach to 2 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Jaeger to even-par for the round.

Jaeger missed the green on his first shot on the 225-yard par-3 12th but had a chip in from 28 yards for birdie. This moved Jaeger to 1 under for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 sixth hole, Jaeger reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to 2 under for the round.

At the 201-yard par-3 ninth, Jaeger hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jaeger to 3 under for the round.