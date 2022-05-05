  • Stephan Jaeger comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Stephan Jaeger chips in from a greenside collection area to make birdie at the par-3 3rd hole.
    Highlights

    Stephan Jaeger chips in for birdie at Wells Fargo

    In the opening round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Stephan Jaeger chips in from a greenside collection area to make birdie at the par-3 3rd hole.