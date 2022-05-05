Si Woo Kim shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Si Woo Kim hit 9 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 17th at 3 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

At the 225-yard par-3 third, Kim hit a tee shot 213 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

Kim got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kim to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Kim's 113 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th Kim hit his tee shot 302 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 15th hole, Kim had a 188 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

At the 412-yard par-4 16th, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-foot putt saving par. This par was the end of his 3 hole birdie streak and put Kim at 3 under for the round.