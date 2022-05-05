Seth Reeves shoots 1-under 69 in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Seth Reeves hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Reeves finished his day tied for 60th at 1 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 15th, Reeves's 170 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reeves to 1 under for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 18th hole, Reeves reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reeves to 2 under for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 seventh hole, Reeves reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reeves to 2 under for the round.

Reeves got a bogey on the 467-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Reeves to 1 under for the round.