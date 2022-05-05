-
Sergio Garcia putts well in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship
May 05, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sergio Garcia holes out for eagle at Wells Fargo
Sergio Garcia hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Garcia finished his day tied for 17th at 3 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
At the 225-yard par-3 third, Sergio Garcia hit a tee shot 218 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sergio Garcia to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 fifth hole, Garcia had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garcia to 2 under for the round.
On the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Garcia had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Garcia to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 15th hole, Garcia sank his approach from 161 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Garcia to 3 under for the round.
