Sepp Straka finishes with Even-par 70 in first round of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Sepp Straka hit 13 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Straka finished his day tied for 80th at even par; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Straka hit his next to the fringe and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 470-yard par-4 11th. This moved Straka to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Straka's 114 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to even-par for the round.