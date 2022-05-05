Seamus Power putts himself to an even-par first round of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Seamus Power hit 10 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Power finished his day tied for 80th at even par; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Seamus Power hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 second. This moved Seamus Power to 1 over for the round.