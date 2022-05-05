Scott Piercy putts well in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Scott Piercy hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Piercy finished his day tied for 17th at 3 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 13th, Scott Piercy's 107 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scott Piercy to 1 under for the round.

After a 268 yard drive on the 299-yard par-4 14th, Piercy chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 2 under for the round.

At the par-5 second, Piercy chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Piercy to 3 under for the round.

Piercy got a bogey on the 452-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Piercy to 2 under for the round.

Piercy hit his tee at the green on the 201-yard par-3 ninth, setting himself up for a long 44-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Piercy to 3 under for the round.