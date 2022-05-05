-
Scott Gutschewski putts well in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship
May 05, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Scott Gutschewski goes right at the flag to set up birdie at Wells Fargo
In the opening round of the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship, Scott Gutschewski makes birdie on the par-4 11th hole.
Scott Gutschewski hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Gutschewski finished his day tied for 38th at 2 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 fourth hole, Scott Gutschewski had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scott Gutschewski to 1 under for the round.
On the 365-yard par-4 fifth hole, Gutschewski reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gutschewski to 2 under for the round.
On the 201-yard par-3 ninth, Gutschewski's tee shot went 164 yards to the right rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Gutschewski's 168 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gutschewski to 2 under for the round.
After a 280 yard drive on the 299-yard par-4 14th, Gutschewski chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gutschewski to 3 under for the round.
On the 465-yard par-4 18th, Gutschewski had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gutschewski to 2 under for the round.
