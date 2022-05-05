Satoshi Kodaira shoots 3-over 73 in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

Satoshi Kodaira hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Kodaira finished his day tied for 134th at 3 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 591-yard par-5 10th hole, Kodaira reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kodaira to 1 under for the round.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th, Kodaira had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kodaira to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 490-yard par-4 15th hole, Kodaira had a 210 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kodaira to 1 under for the round.

Kodaira got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kodaira to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 18th hole, Kodaira chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kodaira to 1 under for the round.

On the 641-yard par-5 second, Kodaira had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Kodaira to even for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 sixth, Kodaira had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kodaira to 1 over for the round.

After a 270 yard drive on the 452-yard par-4 seventh, Kodaira chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kodaira to 2 over for the round.

After a 262 yard drive on the 467-yard par-4 eighth, Kodaira chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kodaira to 3 over for the round.