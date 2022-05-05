Ryan Blaum shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

In his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, Ryan Blaum hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Blaum finished his day tied for 123rd at 2 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 fifth, Blaum's 102 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Blaum to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 484-yard par-4 sixth hole, Blaum had a 193 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Blaum to 1 under for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 ninth, Blaum hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Blaum at 2 over for the round.