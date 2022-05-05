Ryan Armour shoots 2-over 72 in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

Ryan Armour hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Armour finished his day tied for 123rd at 2 over; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

At the 440-yard par-4 first, Armour got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Armour to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 fourth hole, Armour had a 189 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Armour to even for the round.

On the 467-yard par-4 eighth, Armour had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Armour to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Armour's 175 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Armour to even-par for the round.

Armour got a bogey on the 360-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Armour to 1 over for the round.

On the 190-yard par-3 17th, Armour's tee shot went 204 yards to the left rough and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.