Russell Knox comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

Russell Knox hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Knox finished his day tied for 38th at 2 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 641-yard par-5 second, Russell Knox had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Russell Knox to 1 over for the round.

On the 225-yard par-3 third, Knox's tee shot went 217 yards to the right rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 440-yard par-4 fourth hole, Knox had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Knox to 1 over for the round.

After a 300 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 10th, Knox chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to even for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 13th, Knox had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to 1 over for the round.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th Knox hit his tee shot 301 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Knox to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Knox's 203 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 16th hole, Knox had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Knox to 2 under for the round.