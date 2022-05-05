Russell Henley shoots 2-under 68 in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

Russell Henley hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Henley finished his day tied for 38th at 2 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 440-yard par-4 fourth hole, Henley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 fifth hole, Henley had a 90 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Henley to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Henley's 174 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 3 under for the round.

At the 360-yard par-4 13th, Henley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Henley to 2 under for the round.

On the 490-yard par-4 15th, Henley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Henley to 2 under for the round.