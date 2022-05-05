Rory Sabbatini shoots 3-under 67 in round one of the Wells Fargo Championship

Rory Sabbatini hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Sabbatini finished his day tied for 17th at 3 under; Jason Day is in 1st at 7 under; Joel Dahmen is in 2nd at 6 under; and Paul Barjon, Callum Tarren, Denny McCarthy, Aaron Rai, and Matthew Wolff are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 641-yard par-5 second hole, Sabbatini reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.

On the 365-yard par-4 fifth hole, Sabbatini reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 seventh hole, Sabbatini had a 182 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 3 under for the round.

At the 201-yard par-3 ninth, Sabbatini hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Sabbatini hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 11th. This moved Sabbatini to 2 under for the round.

On the 299-yard par-4 14th Sabbatini hit his tee shot 292 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 3 under for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 16th, Sabbatini had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Sabbatini to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Sabbatini's 166 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 3 under for the round.